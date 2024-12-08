November Class 8 orders up 21% over October according to preliminary data from ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. — November preliminary North America Class 8 net orders were 37,200 units, up 21% month over month. Complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-December.
“We are still in the early stages of the industry’s building of 2025 backlogs, but through November, seasonally strong orders have made little progress in closing the backlog gap compared to year-ago levels,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst.
“While up from October, orders were 11% below last November’s performance. On a seasonally adjusted basis, Class 8 orders jumped 42% from October to 34,800 units, 418k SAAR,” he said.
“Medium duty Classes 5-7 orders continue their consistent, if slowly deflating, trajectory into historically elevated truck and bus backlogs,” he continued. “Preliminary November NA Classes 5-7 orders fell 30% year over year to 16,500 units, the third weakest net order tally of 2024.”
