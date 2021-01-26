Epes Transport celebrates nearly a century in trucking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Epes Transport System LLC, the largest private truckload van carrier based in North Carolina, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. During nearly a century in business, Epes has overcome many challenges and continues to grow. The company attributes its success and longevity to the hard work, dedication and experience of its employees, as well as to its customer base.

“The culture at Epes is a function of its people. Whether it’s Year 1, Truck 1, or Year 90, Truck 1,600, the people make Epes Transport special,” said Phil Peck, COO of Epes. “What has never wavered or been lost during good times of growth, or challenging times in the industry, is the trust, honesty and transparency that each person shows to their fellow Epes associate. At every level of the organization, and with every opportunity, we lean on each other, we count on each other, and we invest in each other.”

Epes Transport was founded in 1931 in Blackstone, Virginia, as a tobacco hauler with three trucks. Originally known as The Transport Co., it began as a family-owned business and continued that way for more than 55 years. In 1987, the company was by Epes Carriers Inc. in Greensboro, North Carolina; then, in 2018, Penske Logistics, based in Reading, Pa., acquired Epes Transport System.

Today, Epes operates more than 1,550 tractors and more than 7,100 trailers. The company has been noted on the lists of Top Workplaces, Best Fleets to Drive For, Most Valuable Employer Military Winner, and Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation, among many others.

According to a company statement, over the next 90 years, Epes will continue to build relationships with its associates, its communities and the industry at large. The company pledges to remain dedicated to delivering outstanding results, striving for excellence in providing transportation solutions for its customers, and maintaining the highest standard of safety and business ethics.