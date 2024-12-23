Expeditors recognizes Averitt with Provider of the Year award

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Expeditors has recognized Averitt for its outstanding partnership and dedication to service excellence with its Provider of the Year award.

“Partnering with Averitt Dedicated has ensured a consistent quality of service within the area’s local pickup and delivery operation,” said Bobby Blanton, manager of cartage for the Americas at Expeditors.

According to a company press release, the award highlights the success of a collaboration that began in July 2023, when Averitt launched a dedicated solution to support Expeditors’ operations in Memphis.

“The partnership has flourished due to the shared values and cultural alignment between the two companies,” the release said. “Averitt’s dedicated services have played a key role in guaranteeing seamless local pickup and delivery within Expeditors’ district operations.”