FedEx EVP/CIO to step down in June ’24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Corporation reports that Robert B. Carter, executive vice president of FedEx Information Services, chief information officer at FedEx Corporation and co-president and co-CEO of FedEx Services, will retire at the end of June after 31 years of service to the company.

Carter will remain with the company as a senior advisor until Dec. 31 to help ensure a successful transition, according to a news release.

“Carter spearheaded cutting-edge technology that differentiated FedEx in the industry, such as real-time tracking and transactions,” the news release states. “When the Internet became more popular in the 1980s and 1990s, he recognized the power behind these transactions. He knew how to play an instrumental role in launching tools to provide customers with visibility into that data.”

Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, praised Carter’s abilities.

“Rob has had a distinguished career at FedEx, most recently leading FedEx in modernizing our IT infrastructure for our network that ships 15 million packages per day around the globe,” Subramaniam said. “I am immensely grateful to Rob for his numerous contributions in establishing FedEx as an innovative, data-driven and people-focused company and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Effective July 1, Sriram Krishnasamy, the current executive vice president and chief transformation officer for FedEx Corporation and the president and CEO of FedEx Dataworks, will begin his tenure as chief digital and information officer. In this role, Krishnasamy will lead the FedEx IT and FedEx Dataworks teams. He will also retain his role as executive vice president and chief transformation officer.

Since joining FedEx in 1997, Krishnasamy, a 20-year company veteran, has worked at multiple FedEx operating companies and held leadership positions around the globe.

“Under the leadership of Sriram, FedEx launched Dataworks, which focuses on harnessing the power of our data, while leading our DRIVE effort, the most significant transformation in our company’s history,” Subramaniam said. “His leadership will be critical as we continue to leverage our extensive operational expertise to become a data-driven, digital-first company that provides transportation and digital solutions for everyone, from everywhere.”