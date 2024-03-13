Flat World Global Solutions appoints new VP of sales, marketing departments

O’FALLON, Mo. — Flat World Global Solutions recently announced that Steve Comerford will become the company’s new vice president of sales and marketing.

According to a news release, “Comerford brings a wealth of experience in sales, transportation and distribution, along with a proven track record of leading teams in the logistics marketplace. With 38 years of transportation experience, Steve’s background is deeply rooted in the logistics industry. Steve’s past experience on the carrier side includes collaborating with Flat World on client solutions during his tenure in the LTL industry.”

Comerford said he’s looking forward to the promotion.

“I am excited to be a part of Flat World’s successful trajectory and look forward to providing solutions for current and future customers,” he added.

Brian Wenck, CEO at Flat World Global Solutions, spoke highly of Comerford.

“People are the foundation of Flat World’s Excellence, and we are fortunate to add Steve to our team of Excellent people,” Wenck said. “With his solution focused perspective, industry understanding, and dynamic leadership experience, we are looking forward to Steve’s leadership with our Flat World Sales and Marketing team in bringing that Excellence to our clients — current and future.”