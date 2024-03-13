Flat World Global Solutions appoints new VP of sales, marketing departments

O’FALLON, Mo. — Flat World Global Solutions recently announced that Steve Comerford will become the company’s new vice president of sales and marketing.
According to a news release, “Comerford brings a wealth of experience in sales, transportation and distribution, along with a proven track record of leading teams in the logistics marketplace. With 38 years of transportation experience, Steve’s background is deeply rooted in the logistics industry. Steve’s past experience on the carrier side includes collaborating with Flat World on client solutions during his tenure in the LTL industry.”
Comerford said he’s looking forward to the promotion.
“I am excited to be a part of Flat World’s successful trajectory and look forward to providing solutions for current and future customers,” he added.
Brian Wenck, CEO at Flat World Global Solutions, spoke highly of Comerford.
“People are the foundation of Flat World’s Excellence, and we are fortunate to add Steve to our team of Excellent people,” Wenck said. “With his solution focused perspective, industry understanding, and dynamic leadership experience, we are looking forward to Steve’s leadership with our Flat World Sales and Marketing team in bringing that Excellence to our clients — current and future.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.