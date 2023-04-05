FedEx to consolidate operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Corp. plans to consolidate its operating companies into one organization.

The announcement came Wednesday, April 5, at a company investor event.

According to a news release, the consolidation will create “efficiencies that will enhance the company’s ability to meet the evolving needs of customers and ultimately build a stronger, more profitable enterprise.”

This phased transition, with full implementation expected in June 2024, will ultimately bring FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies into Federal Express Corporation, becoming a single company operating a unified, fully integrated air-ground network under the respected FedEx brand.

FedEx Freight will continue to provide less-than-truckload freight transportation services as a stand-alone company under Federal Express Corporation.

Raj Subramaniam will serve as president and CEO of the combined organization.

“Over the last 50 years, we built networks that have created a differentiated and unmatched portfolio of services,” Subramaniam said. “This organizational evolution reflects how we represent ourselves in the marketplace — focused on flexibility, efficiency, and intelligence. As one FedEx team, we are well positioned to execute on our mission to help customers compete and win with the world’s smartest logistics network.”

The news release stated that the new structure “will help facilitate the company’s DRIVE transformation, including Network 2.0, the multi-year effort to improve the efficiency with which FedEx picks up, transports, and delivers packages in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the unified organization will bring distinct focus on the air network and international volume, as well as a more holistic approach to operations on the ground utilizing both FedEx employees and contracted service providers.”

To aid in the transition, effective April 16, 2023, John A. Smith will become president and CEO of U.S. and Canada Ground Operations at FedEx Express and assume leadership of surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight businesses.

Richard W. Smith will serve as president and CEO of the airline and international operations at FedEx Express, overseeing all other regions and FedEx Logistics.

During the transition period leading up to June 2024, there will be no change in financial reporting segments.

“We are building a simplified experience for our customers, who are at the center of everything we do, so they can adapt to the market,” Subramaniam said. “This combination will allow us to provide customers with even greater value, offering the most advanced data-driven insights to help them make smarter decisions for their business.”