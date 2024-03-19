Feldspar Trucking acquired by Trimac Transportation

SPRUCE PINE, N.C — Canadian trucking company Trimac Transportation has acquired Feldspar Trucking Co.

Financial details of the deal weren’t announced.

Founded in 1967 as Norris Trucking, Feldspar Trucking, located in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, specializes in the bulk transportation of feldspar, sand, clay and minerals crucial to the ceramics and glass industries, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Feldspar to the Trimac family,” said Trimac President and CEO Matt Faure. “Their dedication to Service with Safety aligns perfectly with our values. Together and with the help of Feldspar’s leaders, we’re poised to enhance our bulk transportation services even further, supporting our customers and communities with unparalleled excellence.”

Feldspar Trucking’s team comprises more than 60 dedicated company drivers who are supported by broker carriers, office staff and shop employees.

According to the news release, “The decision to join forces with Feldspar Trucking comes as a strategic move to further enhance Trimac’s customer service offerings and expand its geographic reach. By aligning with the local expertise of Feldspar, Trimac aims to solidify its position as a dominant carrier servicing the growing mining industry in the region.”

As Trimac and Feldspar Trucking embark on this new chapter together, both teams say they are eager for the opportunities for continued growth. They say an additional goal includes a seamless transition for employees, customers and stakeholders.

“As a family-owned company deeply rooted in our values of integrity and service, joining forces with Trimac marks an exciting chapter in our journey,” said Jim Norris of Feldspar Trucking. “This partnership not only ensures the continued growth and success of Feldspar Trucking but also opens doors to new opportunities and expanded horizons for our team and clients alike.”