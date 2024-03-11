Fleet Advantage, FleetNet America form partnership

NEW ORLEANS — Fleet Advantage recently announced a new collaboration with FleetNet America.
According to a news release, the partnership “will offer services to organizations with transportation fleets, selling all of the benefits of flexibility, unbundled lease structure with access to a world-class maintenance provider with a proven nationwide network.”
“FleetNet America is grateful to work with Fleet Advantage to serve their fleet clients with our full offering,” said Alex Fraser, AVP of FleetNet America. “This relationship advances FleetNet America’s mission of every vehicle, every service, connected.”
According to Brian Holland, president and CEO of Fleet Advantage, the partnership marks a significant expansion for Fleet Advantage’s overall services.
“This partnership allows Fleet Advantage to offer maintenance solutions and alternatives and incorporate the expertise and national network that Cox has assembled,” he said. “Having an established and proven maintenance and service program option enhances our existing suite of award-winning offerings, providing fleets with a truly holistic best-in-class asset management solution that helps position them as industry leaders.”
