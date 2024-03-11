TheTrucker.com
The Nation

French fry fiasco: Big rig flips in Missouri after intoxicated motorist cuts driver off

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   French fry fiasco: Big rig flips in Missouri after intoxicated motorist cuts driver off
Reading Time: < 1 minute
French fry fiasco: Big rig flips in Missouri after intoxicated motorist cuts driver off
The driver of this 18-wheeler hauling frozen french fries escaped without injury after they were cut off by an intoxicated passenger vehicle driver on Sunday, March 10, 2024, along Interstate 70 in Missouri. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — Around 43,000 pounds of frozen french fries were scattered Sunday along Missouri’s Interstate 70 after an 18-wheeler rolled over during a wreck involving an intoxicated passenger car driver.

According to the Montgomery County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office, the intoxicated driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of both lanes of traffic, when they forced the big rig off the road.

The truck flipped over near the 186 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

No injuries were reported.

The Montgomery County Health Department was notified and responded to the scene because the load contained food products.

The intoxicated driver was arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol and booked into the Montgomery County Jail for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, driving involving in an accident and driving while their license was suspended/revoked.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE