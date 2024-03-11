French fry fiasco: Big rig flips in Missouri after intoxicated motorist cuts driver off

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — Around 43,000 pounds of frozen french fries were scattered Sunday along Missouri’s Interstate 70 after an 18-wheeler rolled over during a wreck involving an intoxicated passenger car driver.

According to the Montgomery County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office, the intoxicated driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of both lanes of traffic, when they forced the big rig off the road.

The truck flipped over near the 186 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

No injuries were reported.

The Montgomery County Health Department was notified and responded to the scene because the load contained food products.

The intoxicated driver was arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol and booked into the Montgomery County Jail for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, driving involving in an accident and driving while their license was suspended/revoked.