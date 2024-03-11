Louisiana Motor Transport Association honors 2 Louisiana troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Motor Transport Association (LMTA) has named two Louisiana State Police officers, Sergeant Jarett Dobson and Sergeant Prentis Trey Bellue, as their 2024 Troopers of the Year.

Dobson and Bellue have joined past Trooper of the Year honorees awarded for their “outstanding commitment to safety, willingness to work with the trucking industry, exceptional work record and personal work ethics” as law enforcement officers, according to a news release.

“The Louisiana State Police are our drivers’ coworkers on the road,” said Renee Amar, executive director of the LMTA Foundation. “It is our privilege to recognize these troopers for their outstanding service and willingness to work with and educate our industry so everyone can be safe on the roads. These officers take pride in their work, and it shows in their relationships with the industry.”

Dobson began his career as a Louisiana State Trooper in 1998. He is known around the department for his strong work ethic and professionalism; he has conducted more than 6,300 inspections “with diligent attention to detail,” the news release notes.

He also actively engages with the motor carrier industry, “offering invaluable insights into compliance issues and fostering understanding among drivers and owners,” according to the news release. “Sergeant Dobson’s commitment extends beyond enforcement duties, as he dedicates time to inspire youth through educational initiatives and community events such as the annual Shop with a Cop program in Jefferson Davis Parish.”

Bellue has served as a Louisiana State Trooper for more than two decades.

In the years of his service, he has been a part of the Louisiana State Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and served as an adjunct firearms instructor.

“Sergeant Bellue exemplifies excellence in operational and training capacities,” the news release states. “His exceptional valor and quick thinking are often demonstrated during a routine Motor Carrier Safety Assistance inspection, where he swiftly responded to an emergency medical event and administered CPR to a driver in distress until medical assistance arrived.”

Both officers were recognized during the LMTA Foundation’s Truck Safety Awards on March 2 at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.