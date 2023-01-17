Fleet Advantage offering complimentary financial analysis of fleet operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage is offering a complimentary financial analysis of their fleet operations, including a lease versus purchase analysis, as part of Financial Wellness Month in January.

The offer includes Fleet Advantage conducting “a Fleet Modernization Study to directly address key operational and financial areas and provides recommendations for cost savings,” according to a news release.

The study analyzes a multitude of data points, including a fleet’s performance and utilization, as well as current cost per mile — factoring in depreciation, finance, maintenance, repair and used truck values.

Fleet Advantage also works with organizations to review their procurement strategy and key financial metrics.

Nearly half of respondents (42%) are leasing trucks today, up from 31% a year ago, according to a recent industry benchmarking survey.

“Furthermore, the government’s slight 20% reduction to bonus depreciation effective 2023 means leasing remains the most favorable option for fleets planning new equipment acquisitions,” according to the news release.

Additional financial wellness metrics that should be considered are:

Sales tax analysis.

Comparative cost analysis to determine the optimal time to upgrade equipment.

Diesel vs EV Comparative cost analysis.

Per unit P&L.

OEM Equipment Cost Tracking.

SWAP Rates.

Residual Values.

“We have always felt it is important to offer a holistic data analysis and guidance to set our clients up for financial success,” Brian Holland, president and CEO of Fleet Advantage, said. “Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to helping our clients build a proper strategy and asset management plan that maximizes financial flexibility in their equipment life cycle, regardless of the direction of the economy.”