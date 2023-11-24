Fleet Advantage wins Progressive Grocer’s Impact Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage has been named as Progressive Grocer’s Impact Award winner in the category of Sustainability/Resource Conservation.

The company was recognized for continuing to unveil never-seen-before analytic tools, such as its Electric Vehicle Life Cycle Cost Analysis tool, EVAN (Electric Vehicle Analytic Navigator), released earlier this year to help grocers with transportation fleets determine the efficacy of utilizing electric vehicles, according to a news release.

“The tool is part of Fleet Advantage’s industry leading focus on corporate sustainability initiatives, including emissions studies and data analytics that identify life cycle management to maximize environmental considerations and progress toward alternate fuel technology tomorrow,” the news release stated.

This marks the third year for Progressive Grocer to honor companies that are emphasizing sustainability within the grocery industry.

“Since 2011, Fleet Advantage has promoted newer, cleaner diesel engines with innovative replacement programs and flexible financing, backed by unprecedented emissions studies and data analytics, benefiting grocers,” said Brian Holland, president and CEO of Fleet Advantage. “We’re proud to be recognized for our efforts to make the world a better place.”