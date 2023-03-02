Fleet Advantage’s John Flynn, Al Barner receive ‘rock star’ awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantages founder John Flynn and Senior Vice President of Strategic Fleet Solutions Al Barner have been named two of Food Logistics’s 2023 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain.

The award recognizes influential individuals in the cold food industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain, according to a news release.

“Flynn is known throughout the industry as an innovator of private corporate truck fleets,” the news release stated. “He pioneered the use of data analytics to help fleets and cold food distributors run their operations more efficiently. Flynn founded Fleet Advantage in 2008 with the goal of being the future of truck leasing, especially for the cold food distribution industry. With his experience in the Class 8 truck industry spanning over 30 years, Flynn also promoted environmental stewardship in an industry long known for its lack of carbon footprint standards. No other industry executive has had more of an impact to help Fortune-100 companies and food distributors operate truck fleets with greater environmental focus, operational efficiency and lower cost of ownership.”

Barner has worked closely with food distributors and organizations to help address how to continue finding new ways to cope with the major challenges impacting them over the past few years, the news release stated.

“Whether it’s driver shortages, equipment shortages, logistical changes due to a fluctuating post-pandemic environment, or asset management hurdles that continue to impact organizational bottom lines, Barner’s more than 25 years of working with North America’s top corporate fleets has helped Fleet Advantage become the largest independent lessor for heavy duty Class 8 trucks with a current fleet size over 19,000,” according to the news release.

Katerina Jones, chief marketing officer of Fleet Advantage, praised Flynn’s and Barner’s work ethics.

“If it weren’t for John and Al’s leadership and innovative prowess toward our cold-food distribution fleet customers, Fleet Advantage would not be where it is today as the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks, now totaling $2.4 billion in lease originations,” she said. “On behalf of our entire team, we cannot thank John and Al enough, as their vast industry knowledge and experience continues to help Fleet Advantage provide the absolute best service to each one of our customers in the cold supply chain.”