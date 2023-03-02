ArcBest launches new freight movement technology

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest officials are touting a new technology that allows warehouse freight to be loaded or unloaded in one single pass.

It’s called Vaux.

In a news release, ArcBest said the technology “creates extreme efficiencies and orchestrates seamless warehouse operations.”

“As a customer-focused logistics company, we are aware of the supply chain challenges our customers face related to freight handling inefficiencies. The environment isn’t the same as it was even ten years ago, and we have heard from our customers that they need a solution,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “In many of our customers’ warehouses, the traditional way of loading and unloading trailers one piece at a time is impacting their supply chains. With Vaux, our innovation teams have developed solutions to address these challenges, allowing transformation in the way freight moves.”

The Vaux Freight Movement System consists of the Vaux MP and MP Coupler, which enable freight handling operators to load and unload full trailers rapidly, the news release stated.

“They connect seamlessly into warehouse operations through the Vaux OS, a suite of proprietary software that includes warehouse orchestration, operator fulfillment and MP Tracker,” according to the news release. “The Vaux MP is a highly customizable mobile freight platform that fits inside a trailer. It is moved into and out of a trailer and around a warehouse using a standard forklift equipped with an MP Coupler, which is a patented device that enables a standard forklift to move the MP safely.”

The MP is moved out of the trailer in one swift movement, alleviating the need for multiple forklifts to enter trailers to work freight and reducing touches and damage and improving working conditions.

The MP Coupler allows for a tight turn radius, enabling freight handling operators to move MPs to the optimal location in the warehouse.

This, in turn, “relieves dock congestion and allows for efficient loading and unloading. With 360-degree access, freight handling operators can perform swarm processing, pulling product from the MP in seconds and entirely unloading in minutes,” the news release stated.

Vaux also gives warehouse supervisors real-time insights into freight moves.

“The level of speed, efficiency and visibility Vaux offers is game-changing for companies facing supply chain challenges such as congested docks, damage, throughput issues and a need to operate more sustainably,” said Michael Newcity, chief innovation officer at ArcBest and president of ArcBest Technologies. “Consider what this means for shippers with hundreds of trailers to load and unload each day. The ability to pull an entire shipment off a trailer in one movement is groundbreaking. And with customizable Mobile Platforms, those with freight that can’t be stacked can now move fully loaded trailers for a more sustainable operation. Not to mention the efficiency gains the software offers.”