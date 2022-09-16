Fleet Advantage donates $10K to Truckers Final Mile

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage announced Sept. 15 a donation of $10,000 through its Kids Around The Corner Foundation to Truckers Final Mile as a way to show its ongoing appreciation during this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“Truck drivers are so important to our economy and the health of the overall nation, and inflation has brought about even more challenges for them to do their jobs each day,” said Elizabeth Gomez, marketing manager for Fleet Advantage and chairperson for the Kids Around the Corner foundation. “It’s important to keep goods flowing, but it’s just as important to offer care, assistance and the means for truck drivers’ families to remain close to one another. We are proud to donate to such a powerful organization whose mission serves these families when they need help the most.”

The Truckers Final Mile mission is to reunite North American truck drivers and their families in times of crisis, loss of life, debilitating injury or serious illness. Since the program’s inception, the organization has helped 31 families with children following the death of a parent while out on the road. Many of these children suddenly find themselves in a single-parent household where changes and sacrifices are needed.

Fleet Advantage, through its Kids Around the Corner foundation, is an official sponsor of the program. The company’s current contribution will help secure a total of 20 college education savings accounts through the Truckers Final Mile’s annual Sleigh Bells and Santa Christmas campaign. Last year, Fleet Advantage’s contribution helped secure 10 college education savings accounts.

“The loss of a parent is a grief-filled, traumatic experience and it permanently alters children of any age, nothing is ever the same again,” said Robert Palm, founder and CEO of Truckers Final Mile. “Here again is Fleet Advantage Kids Around the Corner Foundation, doubling last year’s effort so that a minimum of 20 of these children will receive a 529 Account. The words ‘thank you’ will never be enough for what this will mean to them as they grow.”