Fleet Intel reports continued decline in pay for new drivers 

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Fleet Intel, a division of Conversion Interactive Agency, has reported that the company’s Q2 pay trend tracker shows a continued decline in overall driver starting pay, with a drop of $131 per week in median starting pay over the past year.

According to Steve Sichterman, Vice President of Fleet Intel, this trend aligns with media reports indicating that capacity remains high while rates stay low.

“While Q1 saw slight increases, indicating strengthening demand and an optimistic trend, Q2 data shows driver pay and company driver equipment types continuing a downward trajectory,” Sichterman said. “It’s important to understand that this trend is driven by broader market conditions, such as oversupply and reduced freight rates, which are impacting the earning potential for drivers across the industry.”

According to a press release, during Q2, the national average weekly pay for CNG technicians remained consistent at $1,382, while the national average weekly pay for diesel technicians increased slightly to $1,400. It is important to note that average pay by market varies greatly each quarter. Factors such as demand for skilled technicians, economic conditions, and industry trends contribute to this fluctuation.

“Comparing driver pay information with that of other carriers in targeted freight markets is crucial for gaining a competitive edge in hiring drivers,” Sichterman said. “We are committed to delivering real-time data to assist recruiting, sales, and operations teams to better understand the dynamics of driver pay within their operational markets.”

CLICK HERE to access Fleet Intel’s Q2 2024 Driver Pay Trend Tracker.