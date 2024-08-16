FST Logistics acquires Dancer

DELPHIOS, Ohio – Dancer Logistics announced it has been acquired by FST Logistics, which boasts itself as a 100% employee-owned, company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

“This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Dancer Logistics’ growth journey and opens new horizons for the company,” the release stated. “Dancer Logistics, known for its state-of-the-art technology, is proud to align itself with FST Logistics, a company with a strong reputation for delivering top-notch logistics and supply chain solutions. This acquisition is a testament to Dancer Logistics’ commitment to enhancing its services and providing greater customer value.”

FST Logistics says the move unlocks significant growth potential for Dancer Logistics, allowing it to expand and thrive within the larger framework of the logistics industry.

“This acquisition also provides Dancer Logistics with valuable access to the extensive customer base and warehouse space that is a hallmark of FST Logistics, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness in the industry,” the release stated.

“This is great win for our client and for the fine team at FST,” said Spencer Tenney, CEO of M&A Advisory for the Tenney Group. “Expect more thoughtful acquisitions with these characteristics in Q3 and Q4 across our industry.”

“Joining FST Logistics opens new doors for Dancer Logistics and the city of Delphos,” said Shawn Dancer, Owner and President of Dancer Logistics, Inc. “Becoming a part of FST not only allows the business to grow but our employees as well. FST’ vision and values align closely with Dancer, and its 100% employee-ownership allows for greater benefits for our employees. We are excited for the future that lies ahead.”