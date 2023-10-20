FleetDrive 360 names Michael Nalepka new CEO

ATLANTA — FleetDrive 360 has named a new CEO of the company, Michael Nalepka.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Nalepka has held roles in leadership and executive for transportation technology companies and is also a shareholder of 11 patents, of which nine are related to fleet driver safety, transportation management software, telematics and video-telematics, according to a news release.

“I recognized FleetDrive 360 as a smart, innovative solution as soon as they came on the market,” Nalepka said. “The team is terrific. It is with great excitement for the future that I am taking on the CEO position. The team has built a tremendous safety solution, and I see my background and experience as a perfect fit with what is in place to accelerate advancement and growth at an even faster pace.”

Before taking on his current role, Nalepka was the founder and CEO of VideoProtects, a trucking video safety solution, the founder and general manager of Trimble’s Video Intelligence, vice president of sales at TMW-Trimble and senior program director at Procon Analytics for IOT, connected car and video solutions.

“Michael stood out among an excellent slate of candidates,” said Kevin Thompson, founder and acting CEO of FleetDrive 360. “As a founder of FleetDrive 360, I feel fortunate to have someone of Mike’s caliber to step in as CEO.” With his passion, visionary approach, and experience in leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions, Michael is the ideal CEO to lead FleetDrive 360 as we continue our growth by offering fleets the innovative, all-encompassing solution for DOT and FMCSA compliance solutions.”