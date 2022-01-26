FleetPride acquires Nationwide Truck Service

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride, Inc. has announced it acquired the assets of Nationwide Truck Service of Louisville, Kentucky.

Founded in 1989 and owned by Eric Adkins, Nationwide Truck Service offers a wide range of repair services from its 21-bay facility and mobile repair units in addition to 24/7 roadside support, according to a FleetPride news release.

The Service Center at 355 Farmington Ave. will team up with the existing FleetPride parts branch at 4670 Jennings Lane in Louisville, the news release stated. Adkins and his son, Jake Adkins, will remain involved in the day-to-day operations.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our valued customers and our team,” Eric Adkins said. “Our customers will appreciate the access to a nationwide network of parts and service, and our employees will have the ability to grow and advance in FleetPride’s new service organization.”

“We are truly excited to welcome Eric and Jake Adkins and the entire Nationwide Truck Service team to the FleetPride family,” said Cory Anderson, general manager and vice president of service at FleetPride. “Over the past three decades, the Nationwide team has become one of the most trusted independent service providers, which customers have come to depend on, in Louisville.”

Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations at FleetPride, said that growth through acquisitions remains a chief focus of the company.

“We believe our value proposition resonates with owners of parts and service companies who are seeking a succession plan, or a partner that can provide a long-term foundation for their employees and customers,” Harris said. “We look forward to the partnership with the Nationwide Truck Service team to carry on their tradition of service excellence while expanding service capabilities to our existing customers including large regional and national fleets.”