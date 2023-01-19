FleetPride website offers more than a million unique parts

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride is offering more than 1 million unique parts on the their e-commerce website, FleetPride.com.

FleetPride also more than doubled the number of cross references to 10 million and added an AI-powered search engine.

“Our customers told us they need more available products and more delivery options to keep their trucks on the road,” Darren Taylor, FleetPride senior vice president of marketing & digital, said. “They expect to find the right product fast and easily order it with confidence, and we listened to them. We see the success in customer surveys where they rate the shopping experience as ‘great’. This past year, FleetPride.com sales grew more than 400%.”

FleetPride completed the following advancements to FleetPride.com in 2022:

Added five times as many parts on the site, doubling the number of cross references to more than 10 million while also doubling the number of product images.

Accelerated AI-powered search suggestions that improve every time used to deliver the most relevant results.

Added “Complete The Job” feature, which helps customers find all the parts they need in one order based on actual technician repair data.

Real-time stock availability is visible on parts carried by FleetPride’s network of more than 300 locations, helping customers find the parts they need when they need them. The site shows parts available for pickup or local delivery, and parts available for shipping to a location near them.

eCash Rewards to customers, which includes cash back rebates on their online purchases and free standard shipping on select parcel orders of $200-plus.

FleetPride continues to grow its online assortment. The search engine will continue to be refined, with a goal of making it the ultimate search tool for customers and employees.