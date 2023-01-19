Stertil-Koni: 2022 marks record year for lift orders, sales, installations

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Stertil-Koni is reporting record lift orders, sales and installations in 2022.
“Making the milestone even sweeter was that fact that 2022 was a year in which we celebrated Stertil-Koni’s 25th anniversary in North America,” Stertil-Kon President Dr. Jean DellAmore said.
DellAmore said 2022 was marked by extensive supply chain interruptions, higher raw material prices, and significant uncertainty in the global economy.
“Nonetheless, our extended team — along with a dedicated network of long-established, highly knowledgeable distributors — performed at the highest levels,” DellAmore said.
