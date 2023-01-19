PacLease adds 21 new locations in 2022, plans more in 2023

BELLEVUE, Wash. — PacLease added 21 new sites in 2022. That brings the network up to 472 U.S. and Canadian locations. Additional locations are expected to open this year.

“We continue to expand our footprint, adding additional sales and service capacity, as more customers are looking to full-service lease and rental for their Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks,” Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing, said. “This is a testament to our strong network, excellent customer service and great products. It all bodes well for a very good 2023.”

New PacLease franchise locations include:

Roemer said that in addition to strong demand for PacLease products and services, there is also growing interest in new technologies, especially electric trucks.

“We’re adding electric Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks into our rental fleet as a way to showcase the technology, and we’re actively quoting lease programs for EV units,” he said. “Our locations are also ramping up with the special equipment and technician training needed to service these units. Leasing makes a lot of sense for those looking to add their first EVs to their fleet. We’re ready to assist in finding grant opportunities to help offset the cost, and we are building up our charging infrastructure throughout the network. We are very excited about the future of electric vehicles.”

PacLease also saw increased momentum for its Managed Maintenance program.

“We have lease customers that have a percentage of their fleet in ownership,” Roemer said. “They’ve come to love the services we provide on the maintenance side, so we’ve extended that to those who also own their vehicles. It is a fully customized program that fits each customer’s needs. It’s working out very well.”

To help foster quicker turnaround on trucks in for maintenance, Roemer said PacLease franchises are adopting the company’s Voice Guided Preventive Maintenance platform.

“It’s a real time saver, while also improving consistency and quality,” he said. “By providing audible cues for a PM, there are no delays in moving from one procedure to the next, and nothing can be skipped. It allows us to get trucks back to our customers quicker, allowing for more uptime. And for any fleet, uptime is the name of the game.”