J.B. Hunt awards full-time company drivers, other employees, almost $9M in appreciation bonuses

By The Trucker News Staff -
J.B. Hunt Transport announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that it will award appreciation bonuses to full-time company drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office employees. (Courtesy: J.B. Hunt)

LOWELL, Ark. – J.B. Hunt Transport announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that it will award appreciation bonuses to full-time company drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office employees.

The total amount awarded will exceed $8.8 million.

“Our people are our difference makers, and the employees receiving these appreciation bonuses have been essential in helping deliver value for our customers over the past year,” Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt, said. “We want to recognize their continued drive and commitment to excellence and say thank you for contributing to the company’s success.”

Only full-time employees hired on or before Jan. 1, 2022, were eligible for the bonuses.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

