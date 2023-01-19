J.B. Hunt awards full-time company drivers, other employees, almost $9M in appreciation bonuses

LOWELL, Ark. – J.B. Hunt Transport announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that it will award appreciation bonuses to full-time company drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office employees.

The total amount awarded will exceed $8.8 million.

“Our people are our difference makers, and the employees receiving these appreciation bonuses have been essential in helping deliver value for our customers over the past year,” Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt, said. “We want to recognize their continued drive and commitment to excellence and say thank you for contributing to the company’s success.”

Only full-time employees hired on or before Jan. 1, 2022, were eligible for the bonuses.