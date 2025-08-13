Fleetworthy named to list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is being named as one of fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc.com, ranks the most successful independent businesses in America based on percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. Fleetworthy ranked No. 1403 overall on the list, following an impressive 309% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for Fleetworthy and a reflection of the impact we’re making in the commercial transportation industry,” said Tom Fogarty., CEO, Fleetworth. “This recognition speaks to the strength of our mission – empowering fleets to be fully road ready and ultimately make the roads safer. We’re thankful for the trust our customers place in us and for the commitment of our incredible team and partners who help drive our momentum forward.”

Significant Milestone

According to Fogarty, the inclusion marks a significant milestone for Fleetworthy, validating its continued expansion and commitment to helping commercial fleets operate safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with regulatory requirements. Fleetworthy continues to innovate its product offerings by integrating artificial intelligence and data-driven insights across its solutions. These advancements enable fleets to proactively manage risk, streamline compliance, and optimize performance in real time.

“Fleetworthy, headquartered in Albany, New York, stands as the most complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency,” Fleetworthy said. “Fleetworthy is the combination of several leaders in fleet technology, including Bestpass, Drivewyze, Fleetworthy Solutions, and more. From toll management and weigh‑station bypass to driver and vehicle compliance, safety monitoring, fuel tax filing, and consulting, Fleetworthy empowers fleets to operate more efficiently, remain compliant with DOT regulations, and keep drivers safe on the road.”