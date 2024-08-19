For 6 weeks straight, diesel prices drop

Diesel fuel prices continue to drop. For the sixth consecutive week of decline in price proved significant with a five-cent drop nationally.
Each region showed a significant drop with two dropping by six cents.
The East Coast fell more than two cents this week from $3.778 to $3,757.
The Lower Atlantic which has fallen sharply in recent weeks slightly fell this week from $3.681 to $3.664.
The Midwest region fell slightly from $3.681 to $3.664 this week.
California’s prices fell by six cents last week, and fell by nearly three cents this week $4.763 to $4.739.
