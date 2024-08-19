TheTrucker.com
For 6 weeks straight, diesel prices drop

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices fell again for the sixth straight week.

Diesel fuel prices continue to drop. For the sixth consecutive week of decline in price proved significant with a five-cent drop nationally.

Each region showed a significant drop with two dropping by six cents.

The East Coast fell more than two cents this week from $3.778 to $3,757.

The Lower Atlantic  which has fallen sharply in recent weeks slightly fell this week from $3.681 to $3.664. 

The Midwest region fell slightly from $3.681 to $3.664 this week.

California’s prices fell by six cents last week, and fell by nearly three cents this week $4.763 to $4.739.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

