For 6 weeks straight, diesel prices drop

Diesel fuel prices continue to drop. For the sixth consecutive week of decline in price proved significant with a five-cent drop nationally.

Each region showed a significant drop with two dropping by six cents.

The East Coast fell more than two cents this week from $3.778 to $3,757.

The Lower Atlantic which has fallen sharply in recent weeks slightly fell this week from $3.681 to $3.664.

California’s prices fell by six cents last week, and fell by nearly three cents this week $4.763 to $4.739.