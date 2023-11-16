Freight logistics firm WARP merges with Banyan Technology

LOS ANGELES — Middle-mile freight logistics company WARP has announced an integration with Banyan Technology.

According to a Nov. 2 news release, this will allow Banyan “to expand on its over-the-road (OTR) shippers with additional technology, providing faster delivery times, lower costs and fewer damages. The WARP Middle Mile integration enables Banyan’s LIVE Connect to expand OTR carrier rating and execution inside users’ transportation management systems (TMS) across the truckload (TL), less-than-truckload (LTL), local carrier and parcel modes.”

In similar terms, thanks to the integration, LIVE Connect will reduce the number of additional carrier logins and keystrokes when shippers are trying to execute and manage their shipments.

According to the news release, with the upcoming holiday season quickly approaching and shippers preparing for it, the demand for shippers will increase tremendously depending on consumer trends and the state of the economy. Banyan’s clients have complete access to WARP’s network, which includes a new type of LTL fleet that includes a variety of industry vehicles. The technology will help the company’s clients understand which carriers work best.

“I am excited that we have partnered with WARP to further expand our OTR shipping capabilities for clients,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Given the growing demand for expedited shipping and alternative delivery methods, we believe it to be a strategic advantage to be able to seek out and partner with the industry’s leading service providers to make it easier for clients to rate and execute OTR shipments through our LIVE Connect platform.”

Daniel Sokolovsky, WARP CEO and co-founder. said that Banyan customers are now able to access a new type of LTL service powered by multiple vehicle types and tech-powered cross docks.

“With this new integration, we’re not only reducing physical touchpoints but digital ones as well, ultimately automating the shipping process so that shippers can focus on what matters most: their customers,” he said.