Frito-Lay to deploy more than 700 electric delivery vehicles by year’s end

PLANO, Texas — Frito-Lay plans to begin using more than 700 electric vehicles for U.S. deliveries by the end of 2023.

The company said in a news release that the vehicle deployments are expected to lower emissions by 7,052 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, equivalent to 1,533 passenger cars removed from the road. The company didn’t say what type of vehicles would be utilized.

“Our mission is to create more smiles and a brighter future with every bite,” said Steven Williams, PepsiCo Foods North America CEO. Frito-Lay is a subsidiary of PepsiCo. “As a collective of America’s most beloved brands, we have the unique opportunity to create a real impact by boldly innovating the way food is grown, made and shared.”

Frito-Lay officials said that “as sustainability becomes a core topic among consumers, Frito-Lay is using its iconic brands and its place at the table to create positive change, ensuring consumers don’t have to choose between taste and impact.”

David Allen, vice president and chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo Foods North America, said that the company hopes to contribute positively to the world, and the opportunity to utilize electric vehicles does just that.

“We see it as a great opportunity to ensure our business contributes positively to the world,” he said. “From how our potatoes and corn are grown to how we make, transport, and sell our products, Frito-Lay will continue to leverage our scale to create real positive impact for people and our planet.”