Robot Chicken: C.R. England, Kodiak Robotics teaming up for autonomous Tyson Foods deliveries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — C.R. England Inc. and Kodiak Robotics Inc. have begun a pilot program to autonomously ship Tyson Foods products between Dallas and San Antonio.

According to a news release, the deliveries will launch later in April using Kodiak self-driving trucks and C.R. England refrigerated trailers.

Safety drivers will be in the trucks in the initial stages of the pilot.

Kodiak officials said that testing indicates that self-driving trucks provide increased safety and reliability.

“Tyson Foods is pursuing the leading edge of technology in all aspects of our business, especially in transportation,” said Patrick Simmons, the company’s vice president of transportation. “Autonomous trucks are just one piece of the puzzle in this innovation journey to use technology to operate more efficiently and to help ensure our transportation loads are delivered in a timely fashion.”

Through this partnership, C.R. England also joined Kodiak’s Partner Deployment Program, which helps carriers establish autonomous freight operations and integrate the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s self-driving system, into their fleet, according to the news release.

“One of the categories where C.R. England is a leader is in perishable foods, which require the safest, most reliable on-time delivery possible,” said C.R. England CEO Chad England. “Kodiak’s proven performance and commitment to customer success makes it a great partner to help us introduce autonomous service into our operations. Working with Kodiak enables us to better understand how autonomous vehicles fit into our fleet of the future, while continuing to deliver high quality service and value to great customers like Tyson.”

England added that by employing self-driving trucks, “we can increase capacity and expedite deliveries without sacrificing customer service, as our valued drivers will take over to interface with customers and consignees at either end of the load. Our intent is to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for customers, whether they need their freight moved autonomously or not.”

“C.R. England’s extensive premium service network provides the ideal scenario for the introduction of autonomous trucks,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak. “The potential benefits of Kodiak’s technology are far-reaching — for shippers whose reputations are built on the freshness of their products, to end consumers who rely on companies like Tyson Foods to provide products they can trust. Our partnership with C.R. England will clearly demonstrate our value proposition of increasing safety, efficiency and reliability for Tyson Foods and the entire supply chain.”