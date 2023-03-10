FTC Transportation, Bison Transport win TCA Fleet Safety awards

ORLANDO, Fla. — FTC Transportation Inc. of Oklahoma City and Bison Transport of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, won the 2022 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Fleet Safety Awards Grand Prize at Truckload 2023: Orlando.

FTC Transportation won the grand prize in the small carrier division, which is made up of fleets with a total annual mileage of 25 million or less, according to a news release.

Bison Transport won the large carrier division, which is made up of fleets with an annual mileage of more than 25 million.

Both companies, as well as all carriers that placed in the top three of their mileage-based divisions, will be recognized again during TCA’s 2023 Safety & Security Meeting, to be held June 11-13 at The Marriott River Center hotel in San Antonio, Texas.

“TCA is proud to recognize FTC Transportation, Inc. and Bison Transport, Inc. for their outstanding achievements in safety,” TCA President Jim Ward said. “This year, we received the most entries ever in the history of the Fleet Safety Awards, showing that TCA members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety. FTC Transportation and Bison are very deserving of the Grand Prize as a symbol of their amazing efforts to improve safety on our roadways.”

The TCA Fleet Safety Awards’ presenting sponsor is Great West Casualty Company; its supporting sponsors are Detroit Assurance and DriverReach.

To be eligible for the TCA Fleet Safety Award Grand Prize, fleets must first submit their accident frequency ratio per million miles driven. The three carriers with the lowest ratios are identified as the winners for each of six mileage-based divisions. These carriers then undergo an audit by independent experts to ensure the accuracy of their results.

TCA announced the names of the 18 division winners in January 2022 and invited them to submit further documentation about their overall safety programs, both on and off the highway, to be eligible for the Grand Prize. After review by a diverse industry panel of judges, the winning companies were deemed to have best demonstrated their commitment to improving safety on North America’s highways.