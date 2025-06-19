FTR: Net trailer orders fall sharply in May

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — U.S. trailer net orders fell 34% month-over-month (m/m) to 6,738 units – exceeding typical seasonal declines – as tariff volatility and ongoing uncertainty in economic and truck freight markets persisted, according to FTR.

“The ever-evolving tariff environment continues to disrupt the U.S. trailer market,” said Dan Moyer, senior analyst. “The increase in tariffs on steel, aluminum, and fabricated components to 50% on June 4 will significantly increase production costs for OEMs/suppliers, putting further downside pressure on trailer demand. Also, while tariffs on Chinese imports have moderated greatly – at least temporarily – other country-specific tariffs add further cost pressures. A further headwind on demand is uncertainty over the legality of the reciprocal and fentanyl-related tariffs that were based on emergency powers.”

Improvement from May 2024

Despite the sharp decrease, May net orders were up 3% year-over-year (y/y), benefiting from comparison against a weak performance in May 2024. Year-to-date (YTD) net trailer orders for 2025 reached 83,218 units, a 24% increase y/y, averaging 16,644 units per month.

Order cancellations surged to 37.6% of gross orders in May – the highest rate in 12 months and significantly above April’s 20% figure. Cumulative net orders for the 2025 ordering season (September 2024–May 2025) totaled 161,657 units, down 10% y/y, averaging 17,962 units per month.

During May, total U.S. trailer build fell 4% m/m and 24% y/y to 16,958 units. 2025 YTD trailer build was down 29% y/y to 80,729 units, an average of 16,146 per month. With total trailer net orders significantly below build, backlogs decreased by 11,376 units (-9% m/m; -16% y/y) to 108,955 units. The larger decrease in backlogs compared to build lowered the backlog/build ratio to 6.4 months.

“OEMs and suppliers face pressure to either absorb rising costs or pass some or all of them on to fleets, potentially impacting fleet expansion and maintenance strategies. As a result, some fleets may delay new trailer purchases or turn to refurbished and alternative options,” Moyer said. “Potential consequences include heightened market price sensitivity, extended trailer lifecycles, and a shifting of some demand toward used equipment or alternative configurations.”