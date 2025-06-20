ACT Research: Class 8 orders continue to decline

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 13k units in May, down 45% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.
“Entering the weakest period seasonally for new business, Class 8 orders continued to decline in May, as weak fundamentals and broad uncertainty pressure demand,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “Unsurprisingly, tractor orders fell 43% y/y, to 8,439 units. Vocational truck orders fell 48% y/y, totaling 4,584 units.”
Regarding medium duty, Vieth added, “Total Classes 5-7 orders fell 27% y/y to 14,264 units. MD orders have slowed across the past six months, as current bloated inventories and a weaker economic outlook weigh on new orders.”