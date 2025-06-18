Preliminary net trailer orders drop in May as seasonally expected

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net trailer orders dropped more than 2,300 units from April to May, a contraction of about 26%.

“Lower May net order intake was expected, as it is one of the weakest order months of the annual cycle,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research and publications at ACT Research. “More concerning, though, is this level of order acceptance does nothing to support backlog growth, particularly with the elevated cancellation rates reported in the past several months.”

Orders Higher Compared to 2024

At 6,600 units, order intake was nearly 12% higher compared to May 2024. Seasonal adjustment (SA) at this point in the annual order cycle raises May’s tally to 9,200 units. Final May results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate is typically within ±5% of the final order tally.

“With weak for-hire truck market fundamentals, low used equipment valuations, relatively full inventories, high interest rates, and the ambiguity of policy shifts still in play, ACT’s expectations for subdued build and order intake levels during 2025 remain intact,” McNealy said.

