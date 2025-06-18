Weekend closure set for Illinois route 390 tollway ramp

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Illinois Tollway Authority issued a notice on Wednesday of a weekend closure.

The weekend-long closure of the ramp connecting the westbound Illinois Route 390 Tollway to Gary Avenue is scheduled this weekend for pavement repair work. A detour will be posted, according to a release.

The Tollway says electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers in advance of closure and detour, which is necessary to safely accommodate a work zone for pavement removal, repair and resurfacing work. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 20, the ramp connecting the westbound Illinois Route 390 Tollway to Gary Avenue is scheduled to close for the weekend. A detour will be posted directing traffic to exit at Roselle Road in advance of Gary Avenue. Traffic will then be routed along Central Avenue to access Gary Avenue.

In addition, westbound Illinois Route 390 over Springinsguth Road is scheduled to be reduced to a single lane beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 20.

All lanes and the ramp are scheduled to reopen by 4 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

Construction in this area is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County, DuPage County and the Village of Roselle, as well as local fire and police departments.