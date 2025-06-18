TheTrucker.com
ACT: Used truck market held steady in May

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT Research: Used truck market remains consistent in May.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — May preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes decreased 1.0% m/m from April. according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The market moderately outperformed historical seasonality, which called for a 3% m/m decrease,” said Steve Tam, Vice president at ACT Research. “Auction sales were extremely strong, exploding 141% m/m. Wholesale transactions struggled, giving up 22% m/m.”

ACT Chart
(Used truck retail sales chart courtesy ACT Research)

“In total, May preliminary sales were 33% higher m/m,” Tam said. “The spot freight market saw a tightening of capacity in May, perhaps contributing to the steadiness of the used truck market. Regardless, sellers and buyers appear laser-focused on developments and remain agile, ready to react accordingly.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

