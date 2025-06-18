TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead after head-on crash with big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One dead after head-on crash with big rig
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One dead after head-on crash with big rig
One person was killed, and another injured, in a fiery head-on crash in Dallam County, Texas.

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed, and another injured, in a fiery head-on crash in Dallam County, Texas.

The crash was first reported by KVII in Amarillo, Texas. The station reported that the crash happened just before midnight on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Yobani Cardova-Hernandez, 27, of Dalhart veered into oncoming traffic on US 87, about eight miles northwest of Dalhart.

His Chevrolet Impala hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

Both vehicles rolled in the center media where they caught on fire, according to the television report.

Cardova-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, Suliman Alshibli, 21, of Richardson, Texas, was taken to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart with serious injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE