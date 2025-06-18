One dead after head-on crash with big rig

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed, and another injured, in a fiery head-on crash in Dallam County, Texas.
The crash was first reported by KVII in Amarillo, Texas. The station reported that the crash happened just before midnight on Monday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Yobani Cardova-Hernandez, 27, of Dalhart veered into oncoming traffic on US 87, about eight miles northwest of Dalhart.
His Chevrolet Impala hit an 18-wheeler head-on.
Both vehicles rolled in the center media where they caught on fire, according to the television report.
Cardova-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, Suliman Alshibli, 21, of Richardson, Texas, was taken to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart with serious injuries.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.