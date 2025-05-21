FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index still near neutral in March

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index reading for March improved to a positive 0.28 reading from -0.21 in February.

“Overall market conditions were unusually stable in March, although freight rates remained weak. After a strong first quarter in freight volume – at least partially due to a pull-forward of imports in advance of tariffs – we expect more volatility in the months ahead as shippers respond to U.S. trade policy shifts,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “The recent short-term agreement between the U.S. and China greatly reduces the potential near-term hit to freight volumes, but we still expect uncertainty and higher costs for consumers to be drags on the economy and freight. One wild card we will watch closely is whether renewed scrutiny concerning truck drivers’ English language skills and non-domicile CDLs will affect the driver supply significantly.”

According to FTR, the month-over-month improvement was mostly due to stronger freight volume and lower fuel costs, although weaker rates mostly offset those favorable conditions. While overall market conditions improved marginally for carriers in March, FTR’s forecast for trucking conditions recently deteriorated due to the anticipated effects from tariffs.