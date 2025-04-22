FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for February improves, outlook is weaker

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index reading for February improved to -0.21 from the January reading of -2.56. Improved volume and utilization and smaller increases in fuel costs mostly offset weaker freight rates to produce near-neutral market conditions for carriers in February.

According to FTR, the outlook is notably weaker than it was previously.

“With global tariffs and a full-fledged trade war against China, we have reduced our economic and freight forecasts due to expectations of higher inflation and interest rates and a weaker labor market coupled with a payback from elevated imports in the first quarter to avoid tariffs,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. :With this change, we expect that near-term truck freight market conditions will be more challenging for carriers, postponing a sustained recovery until early next year.”

Details of the February TCI are found in the April issue of FTR’s Trucking Update, published on March 31. Additional commentary in the April issue outlines FTR’s latest update to the data driving its forecasting model. The Trucking Update includes data and analysis on load volumes, the capacity environment, rates, and the economy.