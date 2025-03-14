FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index: January decline

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index reading for January fell to -2.56, which was almost of mirror image of December’s +2.67 reading.

“January proved to be tough for carriers as we anticipated,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “Although we still forecast an improving market for trucking companies in the months ahead, we remain very concerned that the great uncertainty introduced by tariffs – and especially the lack of clarity over scope and timing – will chill activity and investments that drive freight demand. We do not see any impetus for further significant declines in capacity, so carriers will need stronger volumes to tighten the market and set the stage for stronger freight rates.”

Overall Unfavorable Conditions

Higher diesel prices and weak freight rates, volume, and utilization resulted in unfavorable overall market conditions for carriers in January. The only positive contributor to the index in January was cost of capital, although volume and utilization were only minor negatives.