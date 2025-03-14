NGO Energy Vision: Ditch old diesel trucks

NEW YORK — The sustainability NGO Energy Vision is releasing a report assessing ways to replace heavy-duty diesel trucks built before 2013.

“A Path to a Healthier America: Ditching Old Diesel Trucks,” focuses on replacing 130,000 heavy-duty diesel vehicles built before 2013 in 31 highly populated U.S. counties, including the 10 largest metro areas.

“RNG is in the sweet spot for replacing the oldest, dirtiest diesel trucks,” said report author Michael Lerner, Energy Vision’s research and publications director. “They cost far less than EVs, perform better, and can have the greatest climate benefits. In heavy transport, the smart money should be on RNG.”

Worst Air Emissions

These trucks have the worst air emissions of all vehicles on U.S. roads, yet 2.4 million of them still operate nationwide, according to an Energy Vision press release. Diesel trucks emit carcinogenic particulates, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful chemicals which contribute to smog and acid rain, as well as high GHGs.

Of the non-fossil fuel alternatives the report evaluated — battery electric vehicles, new diesel models running on renewable diesel (RD) made from vegetable oils and animal fats and compressed natural gas trucks running on renewable natural gas (RNG) made from organic wastes, RNG was the overall winner.

“Electric trucks are by far the most expensive option for replacing diesel trucks, costing around $250,000 more,” Energy Vision said. “EV trucks have limited availability and haven’t performed as well as diesels. While their tailpipe emissions are zero, much of their electricity still comes from fossil fuels. They also emit non-exhaust particulate pollution from tire and road wear.”

Other Study Findings

The study found running newer, cleaner diesel engines on RD would yield 66% of the health benefits of switching to heavy-duty EVs, and up to 86% reduction in GHG emissions compared to fossil diesel without electric trucks’ big upfront costs, according to the study.

Compressed natural gas trucks running on RNG are widely used, perform as well as diesels, and have potentially the lowest lifecycle GHG emissions of any option. While they cost $35,000–$75,000 more than new diesels, that cost differential is more than offset by lower fuel costs. Replacing 130,000 old diesel trucks with new RNG models would deliver 88% of the health benefits of electric trucks, annually preventing over 100 deaths, 230 hospital ER visits, and 660 asthma cases, saving $2 billion in healthcare costs, the study found.

“The presentation is clear, the case is compelling, and the bottom line is clear,” said Philip J. Landrigan, MD, MSC, FAAP, Director of Boston College’s Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good. “This Energy Vision report tells us that we need to get older, highly polluting diesel trucks off our highways as quickly as possible. Thanks to this report, health professionals, policymakers and truck fleet operators now have the evidence they need to quantify diesel trucks’ impacts, assess their options, and take actions that improve the health of all Americans, and especially the health of our nation’s children.”

View the full report here.