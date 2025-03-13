Trucking industry celebrates Jon Pritchett’s Horatio Alger Award

The trucking Industry is congratulating Jon W. Pritchett, co-founder, president and CEO of Nextran Truck Centers, as the 2025 Horatio Alger Award winner.

“Nextran Truck Centers has been an invaluable partner to Volvo Trucks for decades, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and industry leadership,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Jon Pritchett’s recognition with the Horatio Alger Award is a well-earned testament to his vision, resilience, and dedication—not only to growing a highly successful dealership network but also to investing in his employees, customers, and communities. We congratulate Jon on this outstanding achievement and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Nextran Truck Centers.”

Horatio Alger Award

“Jon Pritchett is an exemplary man and very deserving of this award,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We’re extremely proud to call him a Mack dealer, and one of Mack’s most prolific dealers in the world. Jon has proven that hard work, resiliency and commitment leads to outstanding success, and more importantly, he has shown the impact you can have by giving back to the community while continuing to help his customers grow and realize their own legacy of success.”

The prestigious award honors individuals who have overcome adversity to achieve professional success and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to philanthropy and education, according to a media release.

“Pritchett’s leadership has been instrumental in Nextran Truck Centers’ expansion and success, transforming it into one of Volvo Trucks’ largest dealer groups in North America,” Volvo said.

Nextran Truck Centers

Established in 1993, Nextran Truck Centers is a full-service commercial truck dealership operating primarily along major highway routes across the U.S.

“Pritchett has guided Nextran’s strategic growth from two locations in Florida to a national footprint of 32 locations, including 16 Volvo Trucks dealer locations, four of which are parts and service only,” Volvo said. “Nextran provides Volvo Trucks customers with unparalleled support across its locations, which feature over 500 dedicated service bays and an extensive parts inventory. The company has also taken a leadership role in advancing sustainable transportation solutions, with four of its locations earning Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealership status after completing the rigorous sales and service training and facility upgrades. Nextran continues to expand its service offerings, with nine locations now certified to sell and support the comprehensive Volvo Blue service contracts.”

Resilience and Responsibility

“Born in North Florida, Pritchett was raised by a single mother on a modest income,” Mack said in a press release. “Barbara (Babs) instilled in him the importance of being resilient and responsible. At the age of 5, his mother enrolled him in first grade so she could support the family. His family moved around Alabama and Florida when his mother remarried.”

At the age of 12, Pritchett began working for his father, Marvin, in the summers, handling physically demanding jobs such as driving tractors and operating heavy machinery, according to Mack. He worked alongside men much older than him, gaining hands-on experience in trucking and timber operations. These early experiences shaped his strong work ethic and perseverance. At 17, he graduated high school and enrolled in a two-year college. After earning an associate’s degree, he studied business at the University of Florida but decided to leave one year before completing his education to pursue his dream of starting his own company.

Commitment to Charity

Beyond his contributions to the trucking industry, Pritchett and his family are deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting causes focused on education, athletics, and child wellness. He serves as chair of the executive committee for the University of Florida Foundation, which raises approximately $500 million annually, and has played a significant role in supporting numerous charitable organizations.

“I have immense respect and admiration for the significant impact the Horatio Alger Association has had on the lives of so many individuals,” Pritchett said. “To now be formally inducted into the organization and stand alongside my fellow 2025 honorees is truly humbling. This means a great deal to me because the values on which the Association was founded reflect those that have guided me throughout my professional and personal life – perseverance, integrity, excellence, and the belief that anyone can achieve success, regardless of their circumstances or background.”

According to Mack, Pritchett and his wife, Kelly, are passionate philanthropists, focusing on causes that support education, healthcare and opportunities for young people. The Pritchetts also support the University of Florida, where Jon currently serves as chairman of the executive committee of the University of Florida Foundation, which raises approximately $500 million annually in support of academic and athletic programs.

Continued Collaboration

“Volvo Trucks North America is honored to celebrate this achievement with Nextran Truck Centers and looks forward to continued collaboration in delivering best-in-class transportation solutions to customers across the country,” Volvo said.

“This award represents the values that have guided me throughout my life: hard work, perseverance and the responsibility to give back,” Pritchett said. “These are the same values that have defined Nextran, Mack Trucks and the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with throughout my career. Nextran’s success is a testament to the dedication of our team, our partners at Mack and all the opportunities that come from determination and resilience.”

Pritchett and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington from April 3-5. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration