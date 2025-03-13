Great Dane to join St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Great Dane is participating in the 2025 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade March 17.

“Being part of the iconic Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade is the perfect way to celebrate our 125th anniversary,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane. “This event allows us to honor Great Dane’s enduring story, thank the Savannah community for its continued support, and share our pride in being a company that connects people and goods safely and efficiently, every day.”

This comes as Great Dane is celebrating 125 years of innovation, quality and leadership in the transportation industry, according to a company press release.

The company’s landmark anniversary will be commemorated with a special float to honor the company’s storied history and founding roots in Savannah. The float will feature a 7.5’ Great Dane, exemplifying the company’s strength and resilience.

A Storied History With A Future Focus

“Founded 125 years ago, Great Dane has grown into a world-class leader in the transportation solutions industry,” Great Dane said. “With a network of eleven manufacturing plants and a distribution network stretching across North and South America, Great Dane has continually set the standard by delivering high-performance equipment, backed by exceptional customer service.”

Over the decades, Great Dane trailers, including its innovative truck bodies, dry vans, refrigerated trailers and open deck trailers, have driven progress across industries, enabling businesses to move their goods with exceptional reliability and efficiency. From industry-leading trailer technology to sustainability-focused designs, Great Dane remains at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence, according to the release.

Celebrating Savannah

Great Dane’s participation in the St. Patrick’s Day parade is a nod to its deep connection with Savannah. The annual Savannah parade, a cherished tradition attracting people from across the nation, is the perfect opportunity for Great Dane to engage with the local community and celebrate its shared history.