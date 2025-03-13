FreightVana taps Mike Riccio as chairman

PHOENIX, Ariz. — FreightVana is announcing the appointment of Mike Riccio as the new COB.

“Mike has been a trusted leader in the transportation industry for over three decades, earning deep respect for his expertise and professionalism at every step,” said Shannon Breen, CEO, co-founder of FreightVana. “His leadership as chairman is the perfect addition in helping us advance the Power-Only category and continuing to build upon our goal of being one of the most differentiated 3PL companies in the country.”

Respected Industry Leader

According to a company media release, Riccio is a respected industry veteran with decades of experience in freight and supply chain management. He will play a pivotal role in guiding FreightVana’s strategic growth and innovation.

Riccio brings an extensive track record of success in transportation and supply chain strategy. His commitment to technology-driven solutions and customer-centric operations will support FreightVana’s mission to redefine logistics through innovation and collaboration, according to the release.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chairman of the Board at FreightVana,” Riccio said. “As the transportation industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to driving innovation, leveraging technology, and delivering customer-centric solutions that set new standards in efficiency and service. I look forward to working alongside Shannon Breen and his talented team to accelerate growth, enhance our strategic vision, and create lasting value for our customers and stakeholders.”