TheTrucker.com
Business

FreightVana taps Mike Riccio as chairman

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   FreightVana taps Mike Riccio as chairman
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FreightVana taps Mike Riccio as chairman
FreightVana welcomes Mike Riccio as new chairman of the board. (Photo courtesy Mike Riccio via LinkedIn)

PHOENIX, Ariz.   FreightVana is announcing the appointment of Mike Riccio as the new COB.

“Mike has been a trusted leader in the transportation industry for over three decades, earning deep respect for his expertise and professionalism at every step,” said Shannon Breen, CEO, co-founder of FreightVana. “His leadership as chairman is the perfect addition in helping us advance the Power-Only category and continuing to build upon our goal of being one of the most differentiated 3PL companies in the country.”

Respected Industry Leader

According to a company media release, Riccio is a respected industry veteran with decades of experience in freight and supply chain management. He will play a pivotal role in guiding FreightVana’s strategic growth and innovation.

Riccio brings an extensive track record of success in transportation and supply chain strategy. His commitment to technology-driven solutions and customer-centric operations will support FreightVana’s mission to redefine logistics through innovation and collaboration, according to the release.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chairman of the Board at FreightVana,” Riccio said. “As the transportation industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to driving innovation, leveraging technology, and delivering customer-centric solutions that set new standards in efficiency and service. I look forward to working alongside Shannon Breen and his talented team to accelerate growth, enhance our strategic vision, and create lasting value for our customers and stakeholders.”

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE