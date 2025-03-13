CBP gets more than $2.4 Million in meth in Texas

PHARR, Texas — Drug seizures in Texas continue.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on Wednesday that officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $2,404,300 of methamphetamine in a shipment of Persian limes.
“Our CBP officers continue to safeguard America’s border by keeping harmful narcotics off our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
The total weight of the packages totaled nearly 269 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the release.
The incident occurred on March 7. That is when CBP officers encountered a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the conveyance resulted in officers extracting a total of 960 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 268.96 pounds (122 kg) concealed within the shipment.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.
