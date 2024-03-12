WIT names top women to watch in transportation for 2024

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) on March 11 released its annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation.
“This year’s list is comprised of 75 impressive women who have excelled in their career in a male-populated industry,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine. “We are pleased to take this opportunity to shed light on the incredible achievements of these accomplished professionals.”
According to a statement from WIT, the magazine’s editorial staff selects individuals on the list based on their accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months and their efforts to promote gender diversity throughout the industry.
“For eight years, we’ve been pleased to recognize the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry and those around them,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. “These women exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are top women to watch in our industry.”
WIT’s 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation are:
- Jessica Bennett, remarketing sales manager of Premier Truck Group
- Jennifer Biehn, vice president of human resources at The Evans Network of Companies
- Hannah Bryan, fleet solutions sales manager at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Heather Callahan, director of logistics at Daimler Truck North America
- Frances Craig-Watson, transportation feeder division manager-south Florida at UPS
- Katrina Cribbs, manager of national accounts customer support at Old Dominion Freight Line
- Brittany Cutler, business development manager at Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance
- Christina Davis, vice president of marketing & business relations at AMX
- Jenny DeArmond, corporate recruiter at Stoops Freightliner-Western Star
- Christina Denvit, senior director of dedicated contract solutions (DCS) operations at J.B. Hunt Transport
- Tracy Derival, marketing assistant at Fleet Advantage
- Tonyah Dillahunt, public relations and marketing communications manager at Peterbilt Motors Co.
- Tanika Dunlap, software development manager at Southeastern Freight Lines
- Sydney Emrich, senior manager of customer experience at J.B. Hunt Transport
- Abbi Failla, vice president of business operations at EASE Logistics
- Angela Fish, executive vice president of human resources at Schneider
- Tena Fisher, service center manager at XPO
- Melissa Forman, president and executive vice president at TriumphPay
- Melanie Franklin, group director of sales at Ryder System Inc.
- Paula Frey, chief human resources officer at Echo Global Logistics
- Lori Fulmer, vice president of enterprise human resources at Covenant Logistics
- Rosa Gamboa, business development manager at Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance
- Lauren Gassmann, operations manager at Booster
- Vanessa Gauci, senior transportation efficiency manager at Frito-Lay North America
- Armida Gonzalez, assistant plant manager of Peterbilt Motors Co.
- Angel Grable, manager of business operations learning at Werner Enterprises
- Mandy Graham, COO at Great West Casualty Co.
- Jodanna Hall, senior director of customer logistics transportation management at Ryder System Inc.
- Debra Hamlin, director of operations at Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network-Bridgestone Americas
- Abby Hamm, vice president of sales at Covenant Logistics
- Lynne Hansen, national accounts sales executive, PLM Fleet
- Lauren Harper, senior strategist for business operations at Kodiak Robotics
- Gwen Hill, senior vice president of transportation and compliance at Clean Harbors
- Selin Hoboy, vice president of EHS and compliance at GFL Environmental
- Shannon Jedlicka, recruiting and compliance at ADM Trucking
- Megan Knight, director of product marketing at PACCAR Parts
- Hannah Koury, senior customer success manager, TA Dedicated
- Amy Lester, vice president of quality at Navistar
- Monica Maez, senior project manager at Standard Logistics
- Sylvia Mahfouz, director of recruiting at TCI Transportation
- Sue Maier, vice president of sales systems and analytics at Penske Truck Leasing
- Christina Mannella, senior director of the west transportation command center at Walmart
- Kelley Martin, director of pricing strategy at Daimler Truck North America
- Samantha McCracken, strategic operations manager at Bridgestone Americas
- Kris McLennan, vice president of yield management at A. Duie Pyle
- Megan Miller, director of commercial sales channel development at Bridgestone Americas
- Sarmona Miller, director of revenue management at Saia LTL Freight
- Leah Miller, director of culture and communication at Trimac
- Wendy Mitckes, tax manager at Navistar
- Alyssa Myers, vice president of technology at RXO
- Jill Nash, vice president of national accounts and brokers at GFL Environmental
- Nicole Neumann, vice president of human resources at XPO
- Cari Olive, people operations in human resources at Armstrong Transport Group
- Kaitlyn Olsen, director of human resources at Christensen
- Ann Peng, patent agent at Plus
- Caitlin Powell, director of communications and marketing at TA Dedicated
- Sarah Quick, associate vice president of safety and compliance-USA at Day & Ross
- Cassie Quien, director of business development at FreightVana Logistics
- Jessica Ramirez, vice president of human resources at Velocity Vehicle Group
- Beverly Ringstaff, vice president of brand & design at Conversion Interactive Agency
- Michelle Roberts, lead CDL instructor at FleetForce Truck Driver Training
- Lissette (Lisa) Rodriguez, talent acquisition supervisor at Air Products
- Martha Ross, account resolution team leader at Volvo Financial Services
- Suzanne Scalone, director of fleet operations at Performance Food Group
- Mary Schreiber, benefits and payroll manager at Tri-National Inc.
- Andrea Sequin, director of regulatory services and driver training at Schneider
- Heather Shirazi McAfee, engineering and strategic analytics manager at Saia LTL Freight
- Cindi Smith, operations specialist at Candor Expedite
- Pamela Stine, district manager at Waste Connections
- Abby Szafranski, head of product management-fleet at Irdeto
- Alexandria Uribe, senior director of total talent management at WM
- Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO at Waabi
- Khristine Vanzuiden, surface network planning manager at UPS
- Natalie Williams, vice president of client operations at Ancora Training
- Jaimie Wilson, learning and development manager at Atlantic Logistics
This year’s recognition program is sponsored by PACCAR.
