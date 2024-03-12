WIT names top women to watch in transportation for 2024

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) on March 11 released its annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

“This year’s list is comprised of 75 impressive women who have excelled in their career in a male-populated industry,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine. “We are pleased to take this opportunity to shed light on the incredible achievements of these accomplished professionals.”

According to a statement from WIT, the magazine’s editorial staff selects individuals on the list based on their accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months and their efforts to promote gender diversity throughout the industry.

“For eight years, we’ve been pleased to recognize the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry and those around them,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. “These women exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are top women to watch in our industry.”

WIT’s 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation are:

Jessica Bennett, remarketing sales manager of Premier Truck Group

Jennifer Biehn, vice president of human resources at The Evans Network of Companies

Hannah Bryan, fleet solutions sales manager at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Heather Callahan, director of logistics at Daimler Truck North America

Frances Craig-Watson, transportation feeder division manager-south Florida at UPS

Katrina Cribbs, manager of national accounts customer support at Old Dominion Freight Line

Brittany Cutler, business development manager at Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Christina Davis, vice president of marketing & business relations at AMX

Jenny DeArmond, corporate recruiter at Stoops Freightliner-Western Star

Christina Denvit, senior director of dedicated contract solutions (DCS) operations at J.B. Hunt Transport

Tracy Derival, marketing assistant at Fleet Advantage

Tonyah Dillahunt, public relations and marketing communications manager at Peterbilt Motors Co.

Tanika Dunlap, software development manager at Southeastern Freight Lines

Sydney Emrich, senior manager of customer experience at J.B. Hunt Transport

Abbi Failla, vice president of business operations at EASE Logistics

Angela Fish, executive vice president of human resources at Schneider

Tena Fisher, service center manager at XPO

Melissa Forman, president and executive vice president at TriumphPay

Melanie Franklin, group director of sales at Ryder System Inc.

Paula Frey, chief human resources officer at Echo Global Logistics

Lori Fulmer, vice president of enterprise human resources at Covenant Logistics

Rosa Gamboa, business development manager at Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Lauren Gassmann, operations manager at Booster

Vanessa Gauci, senior transportation efficiency manager at Frito-Lay North America

Armida Gonzalez, assistant plant manager of Peterbilt Motors Co.

Angel Grable, manager of business operations learning at Werner Enterprises

Mandy Graham, COO at Great West Casualty Co.

Jodanna Hall, senior director of customer logistics transportation management at Ryder System Inc.

Debra Hamlin, director of operations at Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network-Bridgestone Americas

Abby Hamm, vice president of sales at Covenant Logistics

Lynne Hansen, national accounts sales executive, PLM Fleet

Lauren Harper, senior strategist for business operations at Kodiak Robotics

Gwen Hill, senior vice president of transportation and compliance at Clean Harbors

Selin Hoboy, vice president of EHS and compliance at GFL Environmental

Shannon Jedlicka, recruiting and compliance at ADM Trucking

Megan Knight, director of product marketing at PACCAR Parts

Hannah Koury, senior customer success manager, TA Dedicated

Amy Lester, vice president of quality at Navistar

Monica Maez, senior project manager at Standard Logistics

Sylvia Mahfouz, director of recruiting at TCI Transportation

Sue Maier, vice president of sales systems and analytics at Penske Truck Leasing

Christina Mannella, senior director of the west transportation command center at Walmart

Kelley Martin, director of pricing strategy at Daimler Truck North America

Samantha McCracken, strategic operations manager at Bridgestone Americas

Kris McLennan, vice president of yield management at A. Duie Pyle

Megan Miller, director of commercial sales channel development at Bridgestone Americas

Sarmona Miller, director of revenue management at Saia LTL Freight

Leah Miller, director of culture and communication at Trimac

Wendy Mitckes, tax manager at Navistar

Alyssa Myers, vice president of technology at RXO

Jill Nash, vice president of national accounts and brokers at GFL Environmental

Nicole Neumann, vice president of human resources at XPO

Cari Olive, people operations in human resources at Armstrong Transport Group

Kaitlyn Olsen, director of human resources at Christensen

Ann Peng, patent agent at Plus

Caitlin Powell, director of communications and marketing at TA Dedicated

Sarah Quick, associate vice president of safety and compliance-USA at Day & Ross

Cassie Quien, director of business development at FreightVana Logistics

Jessica Ramirez, vice president of human resources at Velocity Vehicle Group

Beverly Ringstaff, vice president of brand & design at Conversion Interactive Agency

Michelle Roberts, lead CDL instructor at FleetForce Truck Driver Training

Lissette (Lisa) Rodriguez, talent acquisition supervisor at Air Products

Martha Ross, account resolution team leader at Volvo Financial Services

Suzanne Scalone, director of fleet operations at Performance Food Group

Mary Schreiber, benefits and payroll manager at Tri-National Inc.

Andrea Sequin, director of regulatory services and driver training at Schneider

Heather Shirazi McAfee, engineering and strategic analytics manager at Saia LTL Freight

Cindi Smith, operations specialist at Candor Expedite

Pamela Stine, district manager at Waste Connections

Abby Szafranski, head of product management-fleet at Irdeto

Alexandria Uribe, senior director of total talent management at WM

Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO at Waabi

Khristine Vanzuiden, surface network planning manager at UPS

Natalie Williams, vice president of client operations at Ancora Training

Jaimie Wilson, learning and development manager at Atlantic Logistics

This year’s recognition program is sponsored by PACCAR.