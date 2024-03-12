PS Logistics’ Diamond State Trucking acquires Yordy Transport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Diamond State Trucking and Logistics, a subsidiary of PS Logistics, has acquired Yordy Transport, according to a statement released by PS Logistics March 11.

Headquartered in Morton, Illinois, Yordy Transport is a founder-owned carrier established in 2018 by Avery Yordy. The company specializes in flatbed, primarily hauling railroad, steel, lumber and building materials freight across the central and southeastern U.S.

According to PS Logistics’ statement, Yordy Transport’s freight mix and geographic coverage are complementary to that of Diamond States and are expected to provide immediate opportunities to realize operational synergies. Yordy Transport will now operate under the Diamond State name.

“We are excited to welcome Yordy Transport’s flatbed drivers and employees to the PS Logistics family,” said Scott Smith, CEO and co-founder of PS Logistics. “This acquisition aligns nicely with our desire to partner with founder- or family-owned trucking companies that put their drivers first while also providing quality service to their customers. PS Logistics is looking forward to the growth opportunities that will result from this acquisition.”

Yordy Transport founder Avery Yordy said he believes partnering with Diamond State is the right move for the company.

“Diamond State will be a great partner for my business,” Yordy said. “Throughout the process of working with them, it became evident that they are committed to the drivers’ success. I’m excited that Yordy Transport will now be a part of a larger organization that will provide greater freight choices to Yordy’s drivers and operational expertise to the business.”

Since 2016, PS Logistics has successfully acquired 26 trucking operations and five non-asset logistics operations across the U.S. Financial terms of this latest transaction were not disclosed.