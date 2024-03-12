Schneiders’ Angela Fish, Andrea Sequin noted in WIT’s top women to watch list

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two leaders at Schneider National Inc. have been selected for the Women In Trucking Association’s (WIT) 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation, according to a March 11 press release.

Angela Fish, executive vice president of human resources, and Andrea Sequin, director of regulatory services and driver training, are both noted in this year’s list, which recognizes women working in all levels of the transportation industry.

“Angela and Andrea are inspiring leaders at Schneider who infuse passion, creativity and heart into their work,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “Their unwavering commitment extends beyond their day-to-day responsibilities, as they actively mentor and nurture growth among our associates. Their exceptional contributions have garnered recognition both within Schneider and across the industry. I take immense pride in their well-deserved designation as Top Women to Watch this year.”

Currently, 13% of Schneider’s drivers are women, with that number increasing each year, and nearly 40% of the company’s leadership roles are held by women, according to a statement from Schneider.

Fish, the statement notes, has led initiatives further increasing the representation of women throughout the organization. She is the executive sponsor of Schneider’s Young Professionals Business Resource Group, which engages, empowers and retains younger associates through development focused opportunities.

“Under Angela’s leadership, Schneider has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a best-in-class associate and driver culture and has accelerated programs to nurture an inclusive environment where associates feel safe, supported and empowered to share their creativity, experiences and ideas,” according to Schneider.

Sequin, who spearheads Schneider’s driver training program, has been with the company for 19 years. During that time, the statement notes, she has been a constant supporter of women. She is actively involved in the Schneider Women’s Network, the company’s longest-standing business resource group, serving as a mentor to other women at the company, especially junior associates.