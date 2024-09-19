Gatik’s new AI Research Group gains momentum with Aleksandr Petiushko at the helm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Gatik has welcomed Aleksandr Petiushko as head of the Gatik AI Research Group.

“Petiushko will lead Gatik’s ambitious research agenda to advance autonomous transportation technologies by addressing the industry’s most complex challenges through sophisticated AI research that seamlessly integrates robust academic methodologies with scalable industrial applications,” the company said in a press release.

According to the release, the Gatik AI Research Group is actively establishing partnerships with top-tier academic institutions, leading scientists and research experts to drive forward innovations in AI, facilitating access to cutting-edge research and elite talent. The group’s research framework focuses on the entire autonomy stack, leveraging state-of-the-art AI methodologies that fuse academic rigor with industrial scalability. This broad strategy aims to enhance critical areas of the autonomy stack, focusing on improving system functionalities like predictive modeling, mapping accuracy, perception algorithms, and decision-making processes. By optimizing these components, the goal is to significantly boost the efficiency, safety, and reliability of autonomous systems in complex Operational Domains (ODDs).

“I’m excited to welcome Aleksandr, one of the world’s leading talents in AI, as the head of our AI Research Group,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “Our primary aim is to set new standards for smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation. Aleksandr’s proven expertise in advancing AI for safety-critical applications is unparalleled. His work involves enhancing the accuracy and reliability of AI models unlocking the benefits of autonomous driving technology at scale,”

Petiushko, formerly the Head of Machine Learning Research at Nuro, brings a deep and accomplished expertise in machine learning, expertly integrating innovative theoretical research with applied, real-world implementations, according to the release. At Nuro, he played a pivotal role in advancing the state-of-the-art in autonomous vehicle technology by developing and deploying robust machine learning models and prototypes that prioritized safety, reliability, and efficiency. Additionally, he is an adjunct professor of ML and AI at Sofia University and lecturer at Lomonosov Moscow State University on the Theory of Deep Learning. He has contributed to numerous academic publications at top conferences and journals in the areas of artificial intelligence, computer science, and mathematics.

The release also noted, that with this appointment, Gatik reaffirms its commitment to assembling a top-tier team of academic and industry specialists, driving forward the innovation in autonomous technology. This diverse team unites leading researchers and engineers whose pioneering work and expertise are pushing the boundaries of technological advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry.