Michigan governor lowers flags to honor state trooper Daniel Kerstetter

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 20, to honor the life and service of Motor Carrier Officer Daniel M. Kerstetter, who died due to injuries sustained when his car was struck by another vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer.

“Officer Daniel M. Kerstetter was a proud family man and dedicated public servant,” said Governor Whitmer. “As a Motor Carrier Officer of the MSP, he served honorably and kept our roads safe. In a past life, as assistant equipment manager for his beloved Detroit Red Wings, he was a ‘vibrant’ member of the team. We mourn his loss, and our hearts are with his wife, Katie, their three children, and all those who were lucky enough to know and serve with him.”

According to a media release from Whitmer’s office, MC Officer Kerstetter was born in Auburn, New York, and moved to Michigan in 2009. Prior to joining the Michigan State Police, he was an assistant equipment manager and worked with the Detroit Red Wings for about five years before earning his builder’s license. MC Officer Kerstetter joined the MSP in January 2023, graduating as a member of the 26th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School on May 25. MC Officer Kerstetter is survived by his wife, Catherine Taylor Kerstetter; their sons, August and Daniel; his stepdaughter, Taylor; his mother, Kathryn; his father, George; his siblings; and was predeceased by his daughter, Reagan Murray.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of MC Officer Kerstetter by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, September 21.