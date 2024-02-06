Goodyear appoints Greg Shank as senior director of investor relations

AKRON, Ohio — On Feb. 1, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that Greg Shank was appointed to senior director of Investor Relations.
In this new position, he will report to Christina Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer, according to a news release.
“Greg brings deep knowledge of our business from his leadership experience at Goodyear,” Zamarro said. “His Goodyear finance experience includes a prior role in investor relations which, along with his strong communication skills, will make him a valuable resource for the investment community. I also want to thank Christian Gadzinski for his contributions to investor relations over the past two years and congratulate him as he takes on a new role supporting Goodyear’s Commercial Tire business in North America.”
Prior to being appointed to this new role, Shank was the director of financial planning and analysis for the Americas business unit.
He joined the Goodyear family in 2008 and has held numerous roles in finance in the Americas.
