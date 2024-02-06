Schneider is 1st company to win 3 National Safety Council safety awards

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Multi-modal transportation and logistics company Schneider National has received the National Safety Council’s (NSC) Green Cross for Safety Advocate Award for the company’s work piloting technology to combat impaired driving.

With Schneider’s Green Cross for Safety distinction, the carrier is the first and only company to win all three safety awards from the NSC. Schneider has now been recognized in each of the NSC’s award categories. In 2019, Schneider won NSC’s Green Cross for Safety Innovation Award and in 2018 the company received the Green Cross for Safety Excellence Award.

The NSC’s Green Cross for Safety Awards recognize individuals and organizations for their contributions to the advancement of safety in the workplace, on the road and in homes and communities, according to a news release.

“Receiving the safety advocate award is a huge honor,” said Schneider Vice President of Safety and Training Tom DiSalvi. “At Schneider, our number one core value is ‘Safety First and Always’; it’s this enterprise value that leads us to continue to innovate with both technology and processes to improve highway safety.”

The Safety Advocate Award honors a community partnership, program, individual or coalition that has made a significant impact on a safety issue by advocating for proven or promising practices to raise awareness or change policy to prevent further injuries and deaths.

Schneider is the first in its industry to conduct a trial deployment of the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) Program’s lifesaving technology. The DADSS program was created to research and develop a first-of-its-kind alcohol detection technology in commercial motor vehicles. To test the technology in real-life settings, the organizers of the program sought a contributor that could provide consistent, reliable data from frequent drivers who operate vehicles in a variety of temperatures at regular and irregular intervals.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the safety of our drivers and the motoring public,” DiSalvi said. “As the first truck carrier to test the alcohol detection sensors alongside DADSS, we are contributing impactful data that will be used to create a technology that could help eliminate the country’s number one traffic safety problem and save lives.”